Seefried Begins Site Work for 4 MSF Industrial Park Near Port of Savannah

The first building at Live Oak Logistics Center is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will span 669,760 square feet.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Seefried Properties has begun site work at Live Oak Logistics Center, a 287-acre industrial park located within six miles of the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal. The site is entitled for 4 million square feet of industrial space at full buildout. Live Oak’s first building is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will span 669,760 square feet. The cross-dock facility will be built on a speculative basis. Stephen Ezelle and Bob Robers of Cushman & Wakefield are handling the leasing efforts on behalf of Seefried. Facilities at Live Oak will range from 252,000 to 1.4 million square feet in size across five buildings, according to Seefried. The park is situated near I-16, I-95 and near the future 16 million-square-foot Hyundai electric vehicle assembly and battery campus, which is set to open in 2025.