Seefried Breaks Ground on 185,250 SF Distribution Center in Duncan, South Carolina

DUNCAN, S.C. — Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties has broken ground on Victor Hill Distribution Center, a 185,250-square-foot industrial project in Duncan.

Located at 1117 Victor Hill Road on a 15-acre site, Victor Hill is situated about 3.6 miles from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, 17.8 miles from downtown Greenville and 2.3 miles from BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Class A distribution center is being built on a speculative basis and is slated for completion and for tenant occupancy by July 2022. The building will have 32-foot clear heights, a rear-load configuration with a 185-foot truck court, 30 dock doors, 135 parking spaces and 50 trailer spaces. Additionally, the building will offer 2,300 square feet of office space.

Doug Smith and Joseph Tripp of Seefried Industrial Properties will internally lead leasing for the building. Pattillo Construction Corp. is the general contractor at Victor Hill, and MCA Architecture is the project architect.