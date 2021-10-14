REBusinessOnline

Seefried Breaks Ground on 185,250 SF Distribution Center in Duncan, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

DUNCAN, S.C. — Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties has broken ground on Victor Hill Distribution Center, a 185,250-square-foot industrial project in Duncan.

Located at 1117 Victor Hill Road on a 15-acre site, Victor Hill is situated about 3.6 miles from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, 17.8 miles from downtown Greenville and 2.3 miles from BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Class A distribution center is being built on a speculative basis and is slated for completion and for tenant occupancy by July 2022. The building will have 32-foot clear heights, a rear-load configuration with a 185-foot truck court, 30 dock doors, 135 parking spaces and 50 trailer spaces. Additionally, the building will offer 2,300 square feet of office space.

Doug Smith and Joseph Tripp of Seefried Industrial Properties will internally lead leasing for the building. Pattillo Construction Corp. is the general contractor at Victor Hill, and MCA Architecture is the project architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews