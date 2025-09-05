Friday, September 5, 2025
The project will be situated on 3.8 acres within the International Business Center.
Seefried Breaks Ground on 64,421 SF Spec Industrial Development in Woodridge, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Seefried Industrial Properties has broken ground on a 64,421-square-foot speculative industrial development at 10321 Beaudin Blvd. in Woodridge. The Class A facility is designed to serve a wide range of industrial users and will be available for sale or lease upon completion, which is slated for the first quarter of 2026. Situated on a 3.8-acre site within the International Business Center, the building will include 13 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, a clear height of 32 feet, 68 car parking stalls and office build-to-suit space. Divisible to 25,000 square feet, the building is designed to serve both single and multi-tenant users. The project site provides convenient access to the I-55 and I-355 interchanges.

Rowan McDonnell, Traci Payette and Stephanie Park of CBRE are marketing the development for sale or lease. The project team includes Keeley Construction, Harris Architects Inc. and Jacob & Hefner Associates Inc. as civil engineer.

