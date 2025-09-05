Seefried Breaks Ground on 64,421 SF Spec Industrial Development in Woodridge, Illinois

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Seefried Industrial Properties has broken ground on a 64,421-square-foot speculative industrial development at 10321 Beaudin Blvd. in Woodridge. The Class A facility is designed to serve a wide range of industrial users and will be available for sale or lease upon completion, which is slated for the first quarter of 2026. Situated on a 3.8-acre site within the International Business Center, the building will include 13 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, a clear height of 32 feet, 68 car parking stalls and office build-to-suit space. Divisible to 25,000 square feet, the building is designed to serve both single and multi-tenant users. The project site provides convenient access to the I-55 and I-355 interchanges.

Rowan McDonnell, Traci Payette and Stephanie Park of CBRE are marketing the development for sale or lease. The project team includes Keeley Construction, Harris Architects Inc. and Jacob & Hefner Associates Inc. as civil engineer.