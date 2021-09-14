Seefried Breaks Ground on 800,590 SF Spec Industrial Development in Pendergrass, Georgia

PENDERGRASS, GA. — Seefried Industrial Properties has broken ground on Valentine 85 Logistics Center Building 2, an 800,590-square-foot speculative industrial building within Valentine Farms in Pendergrass. Located at 500 Valentine Industrial Parkway about 58.5 miles north of Atlanta, the Valentine 85 Logistics Center Building 2 is situated off Interstate 85 between two interchanges at GA Highways 82 and 11, which offers direct access to the building.

FCL Builders is the general contractor of the modern bulk distribution center that will feature 40-foot clear heights, 134 trailer spaces expandable to 197, 336 car parking spaces, 153 dock doors and four drive-in doors. The building is slated to open for occupancy in September 2022.

Seefried completed Phase I of Valentine 85 Logistics Center, which included an approximately 1 million-square-foot spec building, in August 2018. Hillwood Investment Properties purchased the building in 2018 for an undisclosed price.

Doug Smith and Joseph Kriss of Seefried, as well as Scott Plomgren and Harrison Marsteller of Colliers International, will lead marketing efforts of Valentine 85 Logistics Center Building 2.