Seefried Buys 31.8-Acre Site in Cartersville, Georgia for Distribution Center Project

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties has bought a 31.8-acre site in Cartersville with plans to develop Cassville 75 Distribution Center, a new 273,576-square-foot, speculative industrial development. The seller and sales price for the land were not disclosed. Construction is expected to begin in May, with delivery scheduled for April 2023.

Cassville 75 Distribution Center will be located at the intersection of Cassville White and Old Grassdale roads and will offer access to Interstate 75. Project features will include 36-foot minimum clear heights with 185-foot minimum truck court depths, ESFR sprinklers and 39 dock-high loading positions with a front-load configuration. The project will also include office space customized to suit, as well as auto and trailer parking on a secure fenced site.