Seefried, Clarion Partners Deliver 1.1 MSF Industrial Facility in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The property is situated on North Normandy Boulevard along Interstate 4 in Deltona, Fla., about 30 miles north of downtown Orlando.

DELTONA, FLA. — Seefried Industrial Properties and Clarion Partners LLC have delivered a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial facility in Deltona. The building features 34,275 square feet of office space, 1,034 auto parking spaces and 350 trailer parking spaces. The property is situated on North Normandy Boulevard along Interstate 4, about 30 miles north of downtown Orlando. The tenant, an undisclosed e-commerce company, expects to house 500 employees at the facility. The joint venture began construction nine months ago with the design team, which includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect Ford & Associates and civil engineer Kimley-Horn.