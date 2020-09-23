REBusinessOnline

Seefried, Clarion Partners Deliver 1.1 MSF Industrial Facility in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The property is situated on North Normandy Boulevard along Interstate 4 in Deltona, Fla., about 30 miles north of downtown Orlando.

DELTONA, FLA. — Seefried Industrial Properties and Clarion Partners LLC have delivered a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial facility in Deltona. The building features 34,275 square feet of office space, 1,034 auto parking spaces and 350 trailer parking spaces. The property is situated on North Normandy Boulevard along Interstate 4, about 30 miles north of downtown Orlando.  The tenant, an undisclosed e-commerce company, expects to house 500 employees at the facility. The joint venture began construction nine months ago with the design team, which includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect Ford & Associates and civil engineer Kimley-Horn.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  