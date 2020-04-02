REBusinessOnline

Seefried, Clarion to Construct Five-Building Spec Industrial Campus in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seefried Properties and Clarion Partners LLC have acquired 50 acres in Charlotte to construct a five-building, 590,000-square-foot industrial campus. The property will be able to accommodate users seeking 20,000 to 180,000 square feet. Buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 130- to 210-foot truck courts, 50 trailer parks, a total of 686 parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. The property is situated at the southeast corner of Beam Road and Pine Oaks Drive, six miles south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport and seven miles southwest of downtown Charlotte. The developers expect to complete the shells by the second quarter of 2021. Merriman Schmitt Architects is the architect, and Burton Engineering is the civil engineer. Spencer Yorke and Jordan Quinn of JLL will lead the leasing efforts for the new project.

