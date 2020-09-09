Seefried Delivers Four-Story Distribution Center for Amazon in Metro Atlanta
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties has delivered a 640,000-square-foot industrial facility in Stone Mountain. Developed on a build-to-suit basis for Amazon, the four-story distribution center stands 70 feet tall and features Amazon Robotics technology. The property is situated at 2255 W. Park Place Blvd., 19 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant expects to house 1,000 employees at the site. The Conlan Co. was the general contractor, Eberly & Associates was the civil engineer and Macgregor Associates was the architect. Seefried has now built more than 35 industrial facilities for Amazon, including Georgia facilities in Macon and near Augusta.
