REBusinessOnline

Seefried Industrial Buys 53 Acres in Metro Atlanta, Plans Spec Industrial Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

BUFORD, GA. — Seefried Industrial Properties, along with an unnamed institutional partner, has purchased 53 acres in Buford for the development of a new speculative industrial project near Interstate 85. Stuart Bracey of Hughes Commercial represented Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial in the land acquisition.

The two-building development, known as Gravel 85 Distribution Center, will span 626,616 square feet and include 384 parking spaces, 108 trailer spaces and 135- to 180-foot truck courts.

The development team includes civil engineer Eberly & Associates and Randall Paulson Architects. Construction is set to begin in October.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews