Seefried Industrial Buys 53 Acres in Metro Atlanta, Plans Spec Industrial Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

BUFORD, GA. — Seefried Industrial Properties, along with an unnamed institutional partner, has purchased 53 acres in Buford for the development of a new speculative industrial project near Interstate 85. Stuart Bracey of Hughes Commercial represented Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial in the land acquisition.

The two-building development, known as Gravel 85 Distribution Center, will span 626,616 square feet and include 384 parking spaces, 108 trailer spaces and 135- to 180-foot truck courts.

The development team includes civil engineer Eberly & Associates and Randall Paulson Architects. Construction is set to begin in October.