Seefried Industrial, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 1 MSF Tracy Logistics Park in California

Located in Tracy, Calif., Tracy Logistics Park will feature a 210,000-square-foot building, a 507,800-square-foot facility and a 309,000-square-foot building.

TRACY, CALIF. — Seefried Industrial Properties, in a joint venture with Clarion Partners, has broken ground on Tracy Logistics Park, a more than 1 million-square-foot speculative office and warehouse project in East Tracy. Seefried and Clarion originally purchased the 76-acre site in January for an undisclosed amount.

Located at the northeast corner of Grant Line and Chrisman roads, Tracy Logistics Park will feature a 210,000-square-foot building, a 507,800-square-foot building and a 309,000-square-foot building. Tenants will have the opportunity to occupy space ranging from 20,000 square feet to 500,000 square feet.

The buildings will feature tilt-up construction, clear heights ranging from 32 feet to 36 feet, 180-foot- to 185-foot-deep truck courts, a combined 236 trailer spaces, ESFR sprinkler systems and ample parking.

Completion is slated for fourth quarter of this year. HPA is serving as architect, K&W as civil engineer and Alston Construction as general contractor. Mike Goldstein and John Steinbuch of Colliers International will handle marketing and leasing efforts for the project.