Seefried Industrial Completes 3.8 MSF Warehouse for Online Retailer in Metro Austin

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Seefried Industrial Partners has completed a 3.8 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The name of the major online retailer that will occupy the property was not disclosed, but Amazon, which has engaged Seefried in the past for build-to-suit projects, had previously announced plans to open a major fulfillment center in Pflugerville. Features of the five-story building include 63 loading docks, 372 trailer stalls, 1,846 car parking stalls. CESO Inc. designed the property, with The Conlan Group and Jones/Carter respectively serving as the general contractor and civil engineer. According to the development team, the property is also currently the largest distribution warehouse in Texas.