Seefried Industrial, Crow Holdings to Develop 145,470 SF Amazon Delivery Station in Deer Valley, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

DEER VALLEY, ARIZ. — Seefried Industrial Properties, along with a private equity real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, has acquired a 35-acre land site with plans to develop Project Andale, a last-mile delivery station in Deer Valley.

Located at northeast corner Seventh Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, the project will include a 145,470-square-foot standalone package delivery facility used to complement Amazon’s larger fulfillment center in west Phoenix. The property will feature more than 13,000 square feet of office and break room space, as well as parking for 780 delivery vans and 305 employee vehicles.

Shell completion is slated for fourth-quarter 2021. Layton Construction is serving general contractor, Ware Malcomb is serving as architect and Hunter Engineering is serving as civil engineer.

