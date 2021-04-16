REBusinessOnline

Seefried Industrial Plans 181,500 SF Last-Mile Distribution Facility in Memphis

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Seefried Industrial Properties plans to develop a build-to-suit distribution facility in Memphis for an unnamed e-commerce retailer. Located off Victory Ridge Cove, the last-mile logistics facility will include a 181,500-square-foot standalone package delivery facility used to complement a larger fulfillment center less than half a mile north on New Allen Road.

The new building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 17 dock doors, 13 trailer spaces, parking for 953 delivery vans and 290 employee vehicle spaces, as well as 12,190 square feet of office and breakroom space.

The project is slated for completion in February 2022. The Conlan Co. will serve as the general contractor, BL Cos. is the architect and The Reaves Firm Inc. is the civil engineer on the project. Seefried Industrial Properties is based in Atlanta and is one of Amazon’s preferred development partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews