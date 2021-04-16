Seefried Industrial Plans 181,500 SF Last-Mile Distribution Facility in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Seefried Industrial Properties plans to develop a build-to-suit distribution facility in Memphis for an unnamed e-commerce retailer. Located off Victory Ridge Cove, the last-mile logistics facility will include a 181,500-square-foot standalone package delivery facility used to complement a larger fulfillment center less than half a mile north on New Allen Road.

The new building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 17 dock doors, 13 trailer spaces, parking for 953 delivery vans and 290 employee vehicle spaces, as well as 12,190 square feet of office and breakroom space.

The project is slated for completion in February 2022. The Conlan Co. will serve as the general contractor, BL Cos. is the architect and The Reaves Firm Inc. is the civil engineer on the project. Seefried Industrial Properties is based in Atlanta and is one of Amazon’s preferred development partners.