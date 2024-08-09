Seefried Industrial Properties, MDH Partners Plan 59,723 SF Fiesta Tech Center in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Seefried Industrial Properties, with development partner MDH Partners, has acquired a 5.1-acre site in Gilbert, approximately 20 miles southeast of Phoenix.

The developers plan to build an industrial property named Fiesta Tech Center on the land. Construction is slated to begin in third-quarter 2024, with delivery expected in second-quarter 2025.

Located at 1352 N. Fiesta Blvd., Fiesta Tech Center will feature 59,723 square feet of industrial space. The facility will offer 28-foot clear heights, 19 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and 78 parking stalls within a secure, fenced site. The building will be able to accommodate tenants with space requirements ranging from 14,930 square feet to 59,723 square feet.

The project team includes DLR Group as architect, Cole Engineering as civil engineer and Alcorn Construction as general contractor. Mike Peter of CBRE will oversee leasing and marketing for the property.