Seefried Industrial Properties to Develop 1.1 MSF Building in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Project Midway

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Seefried Industrial Properties is developing a 1.1 million-square-foot build-to-suit warehouse facility in Port St. Lucie for Amazon. The project, which is dubbed Project Midway, is being constructed on 110 acres at Midway Business Park along West Midway Road near Interstate 95.

The property will feature tilt-up concrete wall panels, a little over 1 million square feet of warehouse space, 32,457 square feet of office and social space, 1,000 employee parking spaces and 390 trailer stalls. Amazon says the company will hire around 500 full-time employees at its new location, according to the Commercial Observer.

Construction is expected to begin late fall 2021 with completion slated for summer 2022. The Conlan Co. is serving as general contractor, Ford & Associates is the architect and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer for Project Midway.

