Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Seefried Industrial to Develop 1.6 MSF Distribution Facility in Hogansville, Georgia for Amazon

by John Nelson

HOGANSVILLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties plans to develop a 1.6 million-square-foot “sortation” center in Hogansville, roughly 55 miles southwest of Atlanta in Troup County, for e-commerce giant Amazon. KBC Advisors represented Seefried in the land purchase.

Set to open in 2027, the facility will serve as Amazon’s third sortation center in Georgia. The property will be located along Ga. Highway 54/East Main Street near Bass Cross Road and I-85. Amazon employees will sort orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for delivery. Employees will also work alongside robotics and other innovative technology in the process.

The design-build team includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect AECOM and civil engineer Eberly & Associates.

You may also like

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 35,570 SF...

Mapletree Sells 1.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio to Faropoint...

Procopio Cos. Completes 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill,...

Lehigh Valley Airport Breaks Ground on 145-Room Hotel...

Town Lane Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Raleigh-Durham Region...

Gilbane, Palm Beach Atlantic University to Break Ground...

HTG, Mount Hermon AME Church Open $43.5M Affordable...

JLL Secures Refinancing of Two Northern New Jersey...

Larken Associates Delivers 50,000 SF Industrial Flex Project...