Seefried Industrial to Develop 1.6 MSF Distribution Facility in Hogansville, Georgia for Amazon

HOGANSVILLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties plans to develop a 1.6 million-square-foot “sortation” center in Hogansville, roughly 55 miles southwest of Atlanta in Troup County, for e-commerce giant Amazon. KBC Advisors represented Seefried in the land purchase.

Set to open in 2027, the facility will serve as Amazon’s third sortation center in Georgia. The property will be located along Ga. Highway 54/East Main Street near Bass Cross Road and I-85. Amazon employees will sort orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for delivery. Employees will also work alongside robotics and other innovative technology in the process.

The design-build team includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect AECOM and civil engineer Eberly & Associates.