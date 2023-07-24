Seefried Industrial Underway on 842,043 SF Project for Aerospace Manufacturer in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Atlanta-based developer Seefried Industrial Properties, in partnership with Truist Securities, is underway on construction of an 842,043-square-foot, build-to-suit project in Oklahoma City. The new facility will act as a hub for depot support for the military engines of Pratt & Whitney, which are maintained at Tinker Air Force Base. The facility, which is expandable to 942,000 square feet, will feature an 86,000-square-foot office component, and future development plans include an adjacent, 100,000-square-foot training facility. In addition, the main warehouse will offer 40-foot clear heights, up to 120 dock-high doors, six grade-level doors, 515 auto parking stalls (including EV charging spots) and 103 trailer spaces. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2024 completion.