Seefried, MDH Partners Purchase 20 Acres in East Orlando to Construct Two-Building Industrial Property

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Narcoossee Logistics Center will feature 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot concrete truck courts, an ESFR sprinkler system and a combined 71 dock high doors.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Seefried Industrial Properties and MDH Partners LLC have purchased 20 acres in east Orlando to construct Narcoossee Logistics Center, a two-building industrial campus. The first building will span 160,000 square feet and the second will total 120,000 square feet. Both buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot concrete truck courts, an ESFR sprinkler system and a combined 71 dock high doors. The site is situated near State Road 528 and Narcoossee Road, about five miles east of Orlando International Airport. MacGregor Associates is the project architect, and Kimley Horn is the civil engineer. Lee Morris of Colliers International will lead leasing efforts for the project, which is slated for completion by the end of the year.