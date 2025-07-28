Seefried Preleases 190,606 SF Spec Distribution Facility in Mount Prospect, Illinois

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Seefried Industrial Properties has preleased O’Hare Logistics Center 16, a 190,606-square-foot speculative distribution facility located at 1305 E. Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect. Accelerated Global Solutions, an air cargo and freight forwarding services company, is expanding its operations into the new property upon completion. Situated on a 13-acre site, O’Hare Logistics Center 16 is located six miles north of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport and features immediate access to I-90 and I-294. Jonathan Kohn and John D’Orazio of Colliers represented the tenant, while Jason Lev, John Suerth and Jimmy Kowalczyk of CBRE represented Seefried. FCL Builders is the general contractor, Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer and Harris Architects is the architect of record.