Monday, July 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Accelerated Global Solutions has preleased the property at 1305 E. Algonquin Road.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

Seefried Preleases 190,606 SF Spec Distribution Facility in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Seefried Industrial Properties has preleased O’Hare Logistics Center 16, a 190,606-square-foot speculative distribution facility located at 1305 E. Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect. Accelerated Global Solutions, an air cargo and freight forwarding services company, is expanding its operations into the new property upon completion. Situated on a 13-acre site, O’Hare Logistics Center 16 is located six miles north of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport and features immediate access to I-90 and I-294. Jonathan Kohn and John D’Orazio of Colliers represented the tenant, while Jason Lev, John Suerth and Jimmy Kowalczyk of CBRE represented Seefried. FCL Builders is the general contractor, Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer and Harris Architects is the architect of record.

You may also like

Piping Rock Partners Sells Fox Pointe Apartments in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 48-Unit Supportive Housing Development...

Venture One Purchases 145,500 SF Industrial Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 307-Unit Self-Storage...

Brem Group Acquires 230-Unit Milo on Westheimer Apartments...

Asana Partners Underway on 160,000 SF Retail Redevelopment...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 15-Acre Multifamily...

Graham & Co. Breaks Ground on 200,000 SF...

Kayne Anderson, CEDARst Acquire 47-Story Millie on Michigan...