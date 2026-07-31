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4950-W-1100-South-SLC-UT
Slated for completion in third-quarter 2027, the development at 4950 West 1100 South in Salt Lake City will feature 265,000 square feet of speculative industrial space across two buildings.
DevelopmentIndustrialUtahWestern

Seefried Industrial Properties, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 265,000 SF Spec Project in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Seefried Industrial Properties, in partnership with Clarion Partners, has broken ground on a speculative industrial development at 4950 West 1100 South in Salt Lake City. The project is the firms’ first joint development in the Salt Lake City market.

Slated for completion in third-quarter 2027, the development will feature 265,000 square feet of Class A industrial space across two buildings. The buildings will include approximately 79,465 square feet office space, 52 dock-high doors, 12 grade-level doors and 268 parking spaces. The development is designed for logistics, distribution and light manufacturing users.

Big-D Construction is serving as general contractor for the project. AE Urbia Architects is architect of record, and Dominion Engineering is serving as civil engineer. Tom Freeman, Jeremy Jensen, Travis Healey and Rob Parise of Colliers are handling marketing and leasing efforts for the development.

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