Seefried Properties, Edged Energy Begin Development of Data Center Campus in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Seefried Industrial Properties and Endeavour’s Edged Energy division have broken ground on a three-building data center campus in Aurora. Located on a four-way interchange at I-88 and Eola Road, the 65-acre project will be constructed in phases. The first building is slated for completion in June 2024. The project will feature sustainable initiatives such as advanced waterless cooling technology, electric vehicle charging and onsite solar panels.

ComEd, the electrical company serving northern Illinois, is providing the infrastructure needed to power the new campus from its nearby regional substation. Seefried and Edged Energy also intend to add a new substation on site to support future phases of development. FCL Builders is the general contractor, Ware Malcomb is the architect and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Paul Roeser and Ryan O’Leary of KBC Advisors represented Edged Energy on the transaction, while Jim DeRose and Michele Keller of DuPage Property Venture represented the land seller.