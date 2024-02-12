Monday, February 12, 2024
The facility is part of a new two-building campus.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Seefried Properties Sells 144,414 SF Industrial Building in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Seefried Properties has sold a 144,414-square-foot industrial building in Elgin for an undisclosed price. Jason West and Doug Pilcher of Cushman & Wakefield represented Seefried in the sale. Noel Liston of Core Industrial Realty represented the buyer, a custom plastic molded parts manufacturer. Located at 1705 Madeline Lane, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 19 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 205 car parking stalls. The facility is part of a two-building campus totaling 465,360 square feet. The second building is under construction, and Seefried is actively seeking users to lease or purchase the property.

