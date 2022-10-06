REBusinessOnline

Seefried Properties to Develop 738,720 SF Industrial Facility in Calhoun, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Upon completion in third-quarter 2023, Grove 75 Logistics Center will be located a half-mile from I-75 and near the newly developed Appalachian Regional Port. (Rendering courtesy of Atlas Collaborative)

CALHOUN, GA. — Seefried Properties has purchased a 56-acre site in Calhoun with plans to develop Grove 75 Logistics Center, a 738,720-square-foot industrial facility. The spec facility is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. The Class A building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 167 dock-high cross-docking doors (including four drive-in doors), trailer and auto parking spaces, LED interior lighting, ESFR sprinklers and office space.

Located on Union Grove Road, the site is located a half-mile from I-75 and near the newly developed Appalachian Regional Port. Project partners include general contractor The Conlan Co., civil engineer Southland Engineering and architectural firm Atlas Collaborative. Joseph Kriss, Tripp Ausband and Doug Smith of Seefried will handle the marketing and leasing for Grove 75 Logistics Center.

