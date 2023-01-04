REBusinessOnline

Seefried Properties, USAA Buy 19 Acres for Logistics Center Development in Tracy, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Industrial, Western

TRACY, CALIF. — Seefried Partners and USAA Real Estate have acquired a 19-acre site at the northwest corner of Grant Line Road and Chrisman Road for the development of a distribution warehouse. Construction for the speculative, 335,157-square-foot building is slated to begin in fourth-quarter 2023.

The building will feature ample auto and trailer parking, 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, and LED warehouse and site lighting that meets the needs of modern industrial users.

Mike Goldstein and John Steinbuch of Colliers represented the development partners in the land transaction and will handle leasing efforts for the project. HPA Architecture is serving as project architect and Kier & Wright is the civil engineer.

