Seefried to Develop $200M Project Star Industrial Facility in South San Antonio

Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties will develop Project Star, a $200 million facility that has a proposed location at 6806 Cal Turner Drive on the southern side of San Antonio. The facility will span 3.8 million square feet. According to The San Antonio Express-News, the facility will be a build-to-suit project for an unspecified tenant that will operate the facility as a sortation or fulfillment center. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and to wrap up in the first quarter of 2022.