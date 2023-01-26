Seefried, USAA Break Ground on 315,440 SF Logistics Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The site of Rockwall Park 30 offers ingress and egress points along I-30, as well as north and southbound exits and entrances at Corporate Crossing and Capital Boulevard.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer Seefried Industrial Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate has broken ground on Rockwall Park 30, a 315,440-square-foot logistics center that will be located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The 23-acre site is located just off I-30. Rockwall Park 30’s two rear-load buildings, which are being developed on a speculative basis, will offer 32-foot clear heights and a total of 88 dock-high doors and four grade-level doors. Pross Design Group is the project architect, and E.E. Reed is the general contractor. KBC Advisors is leasing the development, which is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.