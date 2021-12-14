Seefried, USAA to Develop 1.3 MSF East Gate Logistics Center in Forney, Texas

East Gate Logistics Center in Forney is expected to be complete in mid-2023.

FORNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate will develop East Gate Logistics Center, an approximately 1.3 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, abundant car and trailer parking and an ESFR sprinkler system. Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of next year and to be complete in mid-2023. The new facility will be the largest of its kind in the history of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to the development team. KBC Advisors is marketing the property for lease.