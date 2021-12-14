REBusinessOnline

Seefried, USAA to Develop 1.3 MSF East Gate Logistics Center in Forney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

East-Gate-Logistics-Center-Forney-Texas

East Gate Logistics Center in Forney is expected to be complete in mid-2023.

FORNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate will develop East Gate Logistics Center, an approximately 1.3 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, abundant car and trailer parking and an ESFR sprinkler system. Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of next year and to be complete in mid-2023. The new facility will be the largest of its kind in the history of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to the development team. KBC Advisors is marketing the property for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  