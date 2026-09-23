Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Seefried-WDP-Chandler-AZ
Slated for completion in third-quarter 2027, the project at 1703 S. Arizona Ave. will bring 269,100 square feet of industrial space to Chandler, Ariz.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Seefried, WDP Break Ground on 269,100 SF Industrial Park in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Seefried Industrial Properties, in partnership with WDP Partners, has broken ground on an industrial project at 1703 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler. ARCO is serving as general contractor for the project, which is slated for completion in third-quarter 2027.

Situated on 16.7 acres, the two-building project will feature 269,100 square feet of Class A industrial space. The project will include a 69,300-square-foot Building A and a 199,800-square-foot Building B. Both buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights and ESFR sprinkler systems, with a combined 65 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 204 parking spaces and 56 trailer spaces.

Dan Calihan, Pat Feeney and Tyler Vowels of CBRE are handling leasing and marketing efforts for the development.

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