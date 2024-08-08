Thursday, August 8, 2024
SEG Buys The Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah for NHL Practice Facility Development

by Amy Works

SANDY, UTAH — Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) has completed the sale of The Shops at South Town in Sandy to Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) for an undisclosed price. SEG plans to develop a state-of-the-art practice and training facility for its incoming National Hockey League franchise on the 111-acre site to create a mixed-use destination.

PRCP plans to use the proceeds from the sale to pay off the outstanding balance of the loan in full and reinvest elsewhere in its portfolio. PRCP will continue to manage and lease The Shops at South Town to ensure continuity with the ownership transition and minimize disruption for consumers. PRCP will lead SEG’s leasing efforts for The Shops at South Town, in partnership with Woodley Real Estate.

