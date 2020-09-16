Segovia Partners Launches Retail Brokerage, Consulting Firm in Dallas

DALLAS — A quartet of real estate veterans has launched Segovia Partners, a new firm that will offer advisory and brokerage services to tenants in the retail markets of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana and to landlords throughout the United States. Each member of the team of Jack Breard, Jennifer Frank, Michelle Waak and David B. Shelton has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Frank most recently worked with Segovia Retail Partner; Breard and Shelton most recently worked with CBRE; and Waak most recently worked with The Howard Hughes Corp. Over the years, the team’s retail-using clients have included IKEA, Ulta Beauty, P.F. Chang’s and Flower Child. The firm’s office is located at 8080 Park Lane in Dallas and is officially open for business.