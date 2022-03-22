SEKO Logistics Signs 164,000 SF Industrial Lease in Logan Township, New Jersey

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Global freight company SEKO Logistics has signed a 164,000-square-foot industrial lease at Building A at Logan North, a 3.2 million-square-foot speculative development in Southern New Jersey. Kevin Dudley, Nick Klackik and Jeff Kapcheck of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nate Demetsky, Dean Torosian and Matt Kemery of JLL represented the landlord, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors and Greek Development.