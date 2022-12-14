REBusinessOnline

Sekulovski Group Brokers $14M Sale of Shopping Center in Steubenville, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Rural King Plaza spans 215,360 square feet. Farm supply store Rural King occupies 104,230 square feet.

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO — Sekulovski Group has arranged the $14 million sale of Rural King Plaza, a 215,360-square-foot shopping center located in Steubenville, roughly 40 miles west of Pittsburgh. A Brooklyn-based private investor acquired the property from PICOA Inc. of Los Angeles. Tony Sekulovski of Sekulovski Group brokered the transaction. Anchor Rural King, a farm supply store, occupies 104,230 square feet at the retail center, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at the property include Ollie’s and Planet Fitness, which occupy 43,600 and 20,365 square feet, respectively. A 17,000-square-foot Dollar Tree and a Kay Jewelers store also occupy the center.

