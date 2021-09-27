Select Properties Begins Work on $40M Mixed-Use Project in Souderton, Pennsylvania

Towne Gate Commons in Souderton, Pennsylvania, will include 64,000 square feet of build-to-suit commercial space, including seven pad sites ranging in size from 4,265 to 9,100 square feet.

SOUDERTON, PA. — Locally based developer Select Properties Inc. has begun construction on Towne Gate Commons, a $40 million mixed-use project in Souderton, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia. Located at the site of the former Souderton Area High School, Towne Gate Commons will include 66 new three-bedroom townhomes with private balconies and two-car garages. The new residences will add to the 74 townhomes that were completed and leased in 2019 under the first phase of the project. Towne Gate Commons will also offer dining options, retail space, a public park with an amphitheater and a public plaza.