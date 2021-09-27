REBusinessOnline

Select Properties Begins Work on $40M Mixed-Use Project in Souderton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Towne-Gate-Commons-Souderton-Pennsylvania

Towne Gate Commons in Souderton, Pennsylvania, will include 64,000 square feet of build-to-suit commercial space, including seven pad sites ranging in size from 4,265 to 9,100 square feet.

SOUDERTON, PA. — Locally based developer Select Properties Inc. has begun construction on Towne Gate Commons, a $40 million mixed-use project in Souderton, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia. Located at the site of the former Souderton Area High School, Towne Gate Commons will include 66 new three-bedroom townhomes with private balconies and two-car garages. The new residences will add to the 74 townhomes that were completed and leased in 2019 under the first phase of the project. Towne Gate Commons will also offer dining options, retail space, a public park with an amphitheater and a public plaza.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews