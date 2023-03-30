Thursday, March 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 48,550-square-foot industrial property is located in the Chatsworth and Canoga Park communities of Los Angeles.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Selective Eton Nordhoff Buys 48,550 SF Industrial Property in Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — Selective Eton Nordhoff LLC has acquired a 48,550-square-foot industrial property in the Chatsworth and Canoga Park communities of Los Angeles. Though the purchase price was not disclosed, the asset was listed at nearly $10.5 million and sold for above asking price. 

The multi-tenant industrial property was built in 1977. It has largely remained the same since that time, save for cosmetic updates over the years. Arthur Pfefferman of Coldwell Commercial Quality Properties represented both the buyer and the seller.

You may also like

NewcrestImage, HCP Acquire 153-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Houston

PGIM Sells Two Publix-Anchored Centers in Florida to...

SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Arranges Sale...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Bed Seniors...

Partners Capital Sells 22,606 SF Shopping Center in...

O2C Brands Signs 75,036 SF Industrial Lease in...

Quantum Brokers $4M Sale of Retail Center in...

BKM Acquires Airport Business Center Industrial Portfolio in...

PSRS Arranges $5.9M in Financing for Industrial Property...