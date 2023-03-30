Selective Eton Nordhoff Buys 48,550 SF Industrial Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Selective Eton Nordhoff LLC has acquired a 48,550-square-foot industrial property in the Chatsworth and Canoga Park communities of Los Angeles. Though the purchase price was not disclosed, the asset was listed at nearly $10.5 million and sold for above asking price.

The multi-tenant industrial property was built in 1977. It has largely remained the same since that time, save for cosmetic updates over the years. Arthur Pfefferman of Coldwell Commercial Quality Properties represented both the buyer and the seller.