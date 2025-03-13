Thursday, March 13, 2025
Google Fiber is one of several new office tenants to join The Works in Atlanta's Upper Westside neighborhood.
Selig Brings 125,000 SF Office Space at The Works in Atlanta to Full Occupancy

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Selig Enterprises has announced that Phase I of the office space at The Works, the developer’s 80-acre mixed-use development on Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood, is now fully leased. New tenants joining the 125,000-square-foot office component include Babbit Bodner (communications and marketing); City of Atlanta (public safety); Google Fiber; Interior Environments (office furniture dealer and interior designer); and Narrative Content Group (advertising, branding and website design).

Existing tenants include Uppercut (creative editorial shop); MacDermid Graphic Solutions (a photopolymer plate manufacturer); iHeart Media (radio conglomerate); and Atlanta Eats (local food-driven media company). Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises owns The Works and handles the project’s office leasing internally.

