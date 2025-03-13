Selig Brings 125,000 SF Office Space at The Works in Atlanta to Full Occupancy

ATLANTA — Selig Enterprises has announced that Phase I of the office space at The Works, the developer’s 80-acre mixed-use development on Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood, is now fully leased. New tenants joining the 125,000-square-foot office component include Babbit Bodner (communications and marketing); City of Atlanta (public safety); Google Fiber; Interior Environments (office furniture dealer and interior designer); and Narrative Content Group (advertising, branding and website design).

Existing tenants include Uppercut (creative editorial shop); MacDermid Graphic Solutions (a photopolymer plate manufacturer); iHeart Media (radio conglomerate); and Atlanta Eats (local food-driven media company). Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises owns The Works and handles the project’s office leasing internally.