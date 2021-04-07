Selig Enterprises, Pension Fund Acquire 421,000 SF Lenox Marketplace in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Located at the intersection of Peachtree and Wieuca roads and across the street from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Marketplace spans 9.4 acres with a mix of retail and dining options. (Photo credit to Gene Phillips)

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises and State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio have acquired Lenox Marketplace, a 421,000-square-foot retail center in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Selig will oversee leasing at the center and will serve as the asset and property manager. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Located at the intersection of Peachtree and Wieuca roads and across the street from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Marketplace spans 9.4 acres with a mix of retail and dining options. The multi-level retail center is anchored by Publix, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and LA Fitness, with additional tenants such as Ethan Allen, Roam and Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. The property is also one block from Lenox Square Mall and adjacent to Selig’s Buckhead Triangle property.

With the addition of Lenox Marketplace, Selig’s retail portfolio spans almost 4 million square feet across the Southeast. The firm’s Buckhead portfolio includes Buckhead Triangle, Brookwood Place, Buckhead Square I and II, The Shops of Buckhead, Buckhead Commons and Peachtree Plaza. Selig is also the master developer of The Works, an 80-acre mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood.