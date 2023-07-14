Selig, GID to Open 306-Unit Westbound at The Works Apartment Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Selig Enterprises and joint venture partner GID will open Westbound at The Works, a 306-unit apartment community located within The Works mixed-use development, this October. Located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood, the five-story property features residences ranging in size from 731 to 1,353 square feet in one- and two-bedroom layouts, with a 547-space parking garage. Amenities include an open-air TV lounge, fitness center, club room, sports bar, coworking center, communal kitchens and a pool courtyard.

RJTR is the project architect, and Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor. Wells Fargo provided financing for the development. RangeWater will manage and lease the property, with monthly rates beginning at $1,840, according to the community’s website. Developed in phases by Selig, The Works also features retail and entertainment space, including a food hall, as well as 125,000 square feet of adaptive reuse office space.