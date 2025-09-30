Selig Sells 45 Acres at LaGrange Mixed-Use Campus for Georgia’s First Professional Cricket Stadium

LAGRANGE, GA. — Selig Enterprises has sold 45 acres at Sola, the Atlanta-based company’s 180-acre mixed-use campus in LaGrange. The buyer, the founders of DAS Cricket Academy and NJ Blackcaps in New Jersey, plan to develop Georgia’s first professional cricket stadium on the site. The LaGrange Cricket Stadium will be the first privately owned cricket stadium in the United States and the fourth cricket stadium in the country.

The open-air stadium will break ground this fall and is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. The project will have 10,500 seats, expandable to 25,000, and be designed to International Cricket Council regulations. The stadium will also have a FIFA-regulated soccer field and host various events.

Additionally, a hotel with a sports-focused food-and-beverage program is planned on the 45-acre site, complementing the Marriott hotel currently under construction within Sola that Noble Investment Group is developing, as well as the Great Wolf Lodge resort that is situated on the northern end of the Sola campus. Selig plans to add offices, apartments, single-family homes and 150,000 square feet of retail at the Sola development in the near future.