REBusinessOnline

Selig to Reimagine, Rebrand 9.4-Acre Lenox Marketplace Retail Center in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Rebranded as The Block at Phipps, the property is located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Selig Enterprises has unveiled plans for the renovation and rebranding of Lenox Marketplace in Atlanta, now known as The Block at Phipps. Located in the Buckhead neighborhood at the confluence of Peachtree Road, Wieuca Road, Oak Valley Road and Prichard Way, the property comprises 9.4 acres. Renovations are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year. Capital improvements will include the addition of a 30-foot, open-air corridor to connect the sidewalk along Peachtree Road and the parking deck.

Selig, which acquired the property with an investment partner in 2020, also plans to transform the space along Peachtree and Oak Valley roads with new façades, landscaping, programming and enhanced walkways. ASD|SKY is providing architecture and environmental design services for the project.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  