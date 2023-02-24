Selig to Reimagine, Rebrand 9.4-Acre Lenox Marketplace Retail Center in Atlanta

Rebranded as The Block at Phipps, the property is located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Selig Enterprises has unveiled plans for the renovation and rebranding of Lenox Marketplace in Atlanta, now known as The Block at Phipps. Located in the Buckhead neighborhood at the confluence of Peachtree Road, Wieuca Road, Oak Valley Road and Prichard Way, the property comprises 9.4 acres. Renovations are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year. Capital improvements will include the addition of a 30-foot, open-air corridor to connect the sidewalk along Peachtree Road and the parking deck.

Selig, which acquired the property with an investment partner in 2020, also plans to transform the space along Peachtree and Oak Valley roads with new façades, landscaping, programming and enhanced walkways. ASD|SKY is providing architecture and environmental design services for the project.