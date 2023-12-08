Seligson Properties Completes $20M Healthcare, Retail Conversion Project in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, CONN. — Locally based developer Seligson Properties has completed a $20 million healthcare and retail conversion project in Norwalk, located in southern coastal Connecticut. Seligson redeveloped a three-story, 27,000-square-foot historic bank building that was originally constructed in 1955 into a 24,000-square-foot medical facility for Stamford Health and a 3,000-square-foot bank branch office for Wells Fargo. The gut renovation delivered new roofing, windows, doors and lighting, as well as a covered exterior entrance. The development team also reimagined the lobby and updated the building interiors, parking areas and landscaping. Liberty Bank financed the project.