Friday, December 8, 2023
637-West-Ave.-Norwalk-Connecticut
The historic structure at 637 West Ave. in Norwalk, Connecticut, was originally constructed in 1955 as a bank building, and a portion of the space has been retained for that use.
Seligson Properties Completes $20M Healthcare, Retail Conversion Project in Norwalk, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NORWALK, CONN. — Locally based developer Seligson Properties has completed a $20 million healthcare and retail conversion project in Norwalk, located in southern coastal Connecticut. Seligson redeveloped a three-story, 27,000-square-foot historic bank building that was originally constructed in 1955 into a 24,000-square-foot medical facility for Stamford Health and a 3,000-square-foot bank branch office for Wells Fargo. The gut renovation delivered  new roofing, windows, doors and lighting, as well as a covered exterior entrance. The development team also reimagined the lobby and updated the building interiors, parking areas and landscaping. Liberty Bank financed the project.

