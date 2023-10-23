Selwyn, CIP Break Ground on 240,000 SF Waterford Business Park in Metro Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Selwyn Property Group and CIP Real Estate have broken ground on Waterford Business Park, a 240,000-square-foot speculative industrial development in Rock Hill, approximately 30 miles southwest of Charlotte in South Carolina.

Upon completion, which is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024, the property will comprise two 120,000-square-foot facilities situated on 25 acres at 656 Red River Road. Designed for single-tenant use, the buildings will also have the ability to be subdivided for multi-tenant use.

Patrick Gildea, Rob Hardway, Matt Smith, Grayson Hawkins, Trey Barry and Frank Fallon of CBRE secured an $11.1 million limited partnership equity placement for the development of the property.