Semblar Plans 75,000 SF White House Shops Retail Center in Metro Nashville

WHITE HOUSE, TENN. — The Semblar Co. has announced plans for White House Shops, a 75,000-square-foot retail center in White House, roughly 30 miles north of Nashville.

Publix has signed a 48,387-square-foot lease to anchor the property, which will also feature 11,000 square feet of adjacent retail space and 9,000 square feet of shop space across two additional buildings.

Completion of the project is scheduled for next summer. Semblar acquired the 20-acre site earlier this month from a private owner for an undisclosed price.