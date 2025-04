SAN ANTONIO — The Sembler Co. and Forge Capital Partners have acquired Lone Oak Shopping Center, a 104,485-square-foot retail center in San Antonio. The center was fully leased at the time of sale, with grocer H-E-B serving as the anchor. Additional tenants include Citi Trends, Hibbett Sports, The Smile Center, H&R Block, Metro by T-Mobile, Little Caesars and Ace Cash Express. Sembler Co. will also manage and lease the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.