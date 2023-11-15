Sembler Completes $13.3M Redevelopment of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Tampa

SPRING HILL, FLA. — The Sembler Co. has completed the $13.3 million redevelopment of Hernando West Plaza, a Publix-anchored shopping center in Spring Hill, approximately 35 miles northwest of Tampa. Publix closed its store at the center last December to make way for its new 45,000-square-foot store, which opened earlier this month. Originally built in 1980 along U.S. Highway 19, Hernando West Plaza features 54,800 square feet of inline retail space in addition to the Publix store, as well as 3,200 square feet of small shop space and an outparcel.

The center is 94 percent leased to tenants including Beall’s Outlet, AAA Auto Club, Little Caesar’s, Miracle Ear and other soft goods, dining and service retailers. Forge Real Estate Partners IV, a joint venture between Sembler and Forge Capital Partners, has owned the center since 2020.