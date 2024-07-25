Sembler Delivers Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Milledgeville, Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA. — The Sembler Co. has delivered Lakeside Commons, a Publix-anchored shopping center located at the southeast corner of US Highway 441 (Columbia Street) and Log Cabin Road in Milledgeville, a city in Central Georgia that is home to Georgia College & State University.

Situated on 9 acres, the 60,500-square-foot shopping center houses a freestanding Publix store spanning 48,387 square feet, as well as 12,000 square feet of small shop space. Committed tenants include T-Mobile (2,400 square feet) and Sugar Polish Nail Spa (3,600 square feet). Lakeside Commons will also feature two outparcels that are available for sale, ground lease or build-to-suit opportunities.

Sembler broke ground on Lakeside Commons in early 2023, and the Publix opened its doors in late June.