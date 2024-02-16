Friday, February 16, 2024
Publix anchors Palm Plaza in Leesburg, Fla.
Sembler, Forge Capital Acquire 133,419 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Leesburg, Florida

by John Nelson

LEESBURG, FLA. — A joint venture between The Sembler Co. and Forge Capital Partners, doing business as Forge Real Estate Partners V LP, has acquired Palm Plaza, a 133,419-square-foot shopping center located at 715 N. 14th St. in Leesburg, a city in Central Florida. Crosspoint sold the property for $17.8 million.

Publix anchors Palm Plaza, which was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include Planet Fitness, Popeyes, Quest Diagnostics, Rent-A-Center, Firehouse Subs, Core Health, OneMain Financial, T-Mobile and The UPS Store. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Tommy Isola of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

