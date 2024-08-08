Sembler, Forge Underway on Redevelopment of Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — The Sembler Co. and Forge Capital Partners are underway on the redevelopment of Daniels Crossing, a Publix-anchored retail center located in Fort Myers. Scheduled for completion in summer 2025, the project includes the demolition of the existing 48,890-square-foot Publix and 4,700 square feet of inline space.

Once complete, the redevelopment will feature a new, 48,387-square-foot Publix and adjacent 3,010-square-foot Publix Liquors store. Other tenants at the property include Duck Donuts, Millenium Physician Group, Potts Sport Café, Quest Diagnostics, School of Rock, Subway, Sugaring NYC and The UPS Store.