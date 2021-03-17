Sembler, Hawthorne Residential to Develop 46-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Myrtle Beach

The Mill is a 46-acre mixed-use project in Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Forest community.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Sembler Co., a St. Petersburg, Fla.-based commercial real estate developer, plans to develop The Mill, a 46-acre mixed-use project in Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Forest community. The new development is slated to include retail, office space and multifamily. Sembler is partnering with Hawthorne Residential Partners on the apartment residences. Sembler and Hawthorne expect to begin construction this summer.

The Mill is situated at the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard, adjacent to The Parks of Carolina Forest, a roughly 800-unit housing development by D.R. Horton Inc. The Mill will include Marketplace at The Mill, a 66,680-square-foot neighborhood shopping center that features a freestanding, 46,800-square-foot Publix, as well as a six-acre parcel ideal for a medical or traditional office, hotel, mini-storage or other commercial use. The shopping center is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

The Mill will also include Hawthorne at The Mill, a 290-unit multifamily residential community. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units throughout two four-story buildings with elevator access and nine, two-story carriage-style buildings over private garages. The apartment community will also feature over 8,000 square feet of amenity space, including a luxury clubhouse with resident lounge, saltwater swimming pool with a sundeck and poolside cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga and meditation studio, pet park and spa, game room with billiards, pickle ball and bocce ball courts, a grilling pavilion and residential storage for kayaks, bikes and other recreational equipment.