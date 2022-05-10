REBusinessOnline

SEMCORP to Invest $916M for Manufacturing Facility in Sidney, Ohio

SIDNEY, OHIO — SEMCORP Advanced Materials Group has unveiled plans to invest $916 million for a new manufacturing facility in Sidney, about 35 miles north of Dayton. The facility, which is expected to create nearly 1,200 jobs, will be utilized to make separator film, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles. SEMCORP’s products will be used by electric vehicle battery makers across North America.

The Sidney project will be located at Sidney Ohio Industrial Park and will span 850,000 square feet. A timeline for completion was not released. The City of Sidney provided incentives for the project, but specific details were not provided. According to a news release, China-based SEMCORP is currently the largest lithium-ion battery separator film producer in the world with six manufacturing facilities.

