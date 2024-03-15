Semi-Stow Opens 12.5-Acre Semi-Truck Parking Property in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Semi-Stow has opened a 12.5-acre semi-truck parking property at 3815 Lockbourne Industrial Parkway in Columbus. The truck yard marks Semi-Stow’s first location in metro Columbus and its second Midwest yard opening in 2024. The yard provides trucking companies and private fleets with a base for regional and intermodal freight movement. The location provides convenient access to Rickenbacker International Airport and major freight corridors including I-70, I-71, US Route 33 and the Ohio State Route 104 bypass.

The property features more than 375 spaces for tractor-trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles. Daily, monthly and long-term reservations are available to owner-operators and fleets of all sizes, and larger fleets can reserve space by the acre. The yard features secure fencing with barbed wire, AI-powered gates, 4k cameras and stadium lighting. Semi-Stow maintains a portfolio of 30 truck parking locations totaling 7,000 parking spaces nationwide.